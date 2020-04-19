Global ACaaS (Access Control as a Service) Market 2020: Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers, Profits Analysis by Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Brivo Inc.
Cloudastructure Inc.
Tyco
Assa Abloy AB
Dorma + Kaba Holding AG
Honeywell
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco
Datawatch Systems Inc.
Centrify Corporation
AIT Ltd.
Gemalto N.V.
Vanderbilt Industries
M3T Corporation
ADS Security
KISI Inc.
Feenics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hosted
Managed
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Manufacturing & Industrial
Government Bodies
Utilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hosted
1.4.3 Managed
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Manufacturing & Industrial
1.5.4 Government Bodies
1.5.5 Utilities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size
2.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Key Players in China
7.3 China ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Type
7.4 China ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Key Players in India
10.3 India ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Type
10.4 India ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Brivo Inc.
12.1.1 Brivo Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.1.4 Brivo Inc. Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Brivo Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Cloudastructure Inc.
12.2.1 Cloudastructure Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.2.4 Cloudastructure Inc. Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cloudastructure Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Tyco
12.3.1 Tyco Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.3.4 Tyco Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Tyco Recent Development
12.4 Assa Abloy AB
12.4.1 Assa Abloy AB Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.4.4 Assa Abloy AB Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Assa Abloy AB Recent Development
12.5 Dorma + Kaba Holding AG
12.5.1 Dorma + Kaba Holding AG Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.5.4 Dorma + Kaba Holding AG Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Dorma + Kaba Holding AG Recent Development
12.6 Honeywell
12.6.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.6.4 Honeywell Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.7 Microsoft Corporation
12.7.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.7.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Cisco
12.8.1 Cisco Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.9 Datawatch Systems Inc.
12.9.1 Datawatch Systems Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.9.4 Datawatch Systems Inc. Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Datawatch Systems Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Centrify Corporation
12.10.1 Centrify Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.10.4 Centrify Corporation Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Centrify Corporation Recent Development
12.11 AIT Ltd.
12.12 Gemalto N.V.
12.13 Vanderbilt Industries
12.14 M3T Corporation
12.15 ADS Security
12.16 KISI Inc.
12.17 Feenics
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
