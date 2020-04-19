Gas Turbines industry to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.45% by 2025
Global Gas Turbines Market industry valued approximately USD 17.01 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.45% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major factors driving the growth are the escalating demands for electricity, lowering of carbon dioxide emissions, and rising demand for power plants that are powered by natural gas. Another factor affecting this industry is the shutting of coal-based power plants.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2094422
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Technology:
Open Cycle
Closed Cycle
Rating Capacity:
Less than 40 MW
40-120 MW
120-300 MW
Above 300 MW
Design Type:
Heavy Duty
Aeroderivative
Application:
Power Generation
Oil & Gas
Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2094422
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are BHEL, General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ansaldo Energia, Siemens, and Solar Turbines. New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.
Some Point from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology
1.1. Research Process
1.1.1. Data Mining
1.1.2. Analysis
1.1.3. Market Estimation
1.1.4. Validation
1.1.5. Publishing
1.2. Research Assumption
Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2094422
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Environmental Health and Safety industry to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.90% by 2025 - April 19, 2020
- Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market Analysis by Key Players, Size, Competitive Analysis, Global and Regional Forecast 2026 - April 19, 2020
- Global Benign Prostate Hyperplasia Drugs Market 2020-2026 Get Details like Top Industry Players Technology Innovations and Analysis - April 19, 2020