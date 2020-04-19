Gas Turbines industry to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.45% by 2025

Global Gas Turbines Market industry valued approximately USD 17.01 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.45% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major factors driving the growth are the escalating demands for electricity, lowering of carbon dioxide emissions, and rising demand for power plants that are powered by natural gas. Another factor affecting this industry is the shutting of coal-based power plants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Technology:

Open Cycle

Closed Cycle

Rating Capacity:

Less than 40 MW

40-120 MW

120-300 MW

Above 300 MW

Design Type:

Heavy Duty

Aeroderivative

Application:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are BHEL, General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ansaldo Energia, Siemens, and Solar Turbines. New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

