Fuel Cell Market 2020 by Applications, Technologies, Demand Analysis, Cost, Company Profiles, Revenue, Trends, and Investment Opportunities to 2025

The research report on ‘global fuel cell market’ offers an in-depth overview of the market across the world. The report also contains the detailed market overview on the basis of types, applications, and geographical regions. Likewise, it also comprise the deep analysis of the market growth, challenges, market drivers, attractiveness, risk factors, SWOT and porters five model analysis. The global fuel cell market report also includes the complete overview of leading competitors operating in the market. However, the competitor profiles contain regional revenue distribution, business tactics, product information, recent advancements, and financial analysis.

The global fuel cell market size valued at USD 11.54 billion from USD 2.50 billion at a recorded CAGR of 20.9% in the coming years. Increasing demand of sustainable and innovative technologies is one of the major factors driving the global fuel market growth. Encouraging regulations and policies to limit the rising pollution is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Fuel cell comprises the number of different applications such as motive power, passenger cars, buses, and many other fuel cells based electrical vehicles. However, growing awareness for GHS (Green House Gases) releases, severe government regulations to control the carbon emission are also some factors responsible for the global fuel cell market growth.

The global fuel cell market is segmented based on the product, application, and region. Based on the product, the global fuel cell market is sub-segmented into LTFC (Low Temperature Fuel Cells), HTFC (High Temperature Fuel Cells). However, the LTFC segment further divided into DMFC, PEMFC, and AFC. Likewise, HTFC is further classified into PAFC, SOFC, and MCFC.

In terms of application, the global fuel cell market is categorized into stationary, portable, and transportation. Based on the geographical regions, this market has been classified as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. In between these, the North America region accounted for around 50% of global fuel cell market share across the world. However, this market is largely followed by Asia-Pacific market with more than 35% of the total market. Increasing shipments of vehicles such as Hyundai and Toyota, and the rising shipments of stationary from countries such as Japan and Korea are some factors responsible for the growth of the region.

To hold up the position in the competitive market, many leading players have employed several strategies such as new product launching, partnership and agreement, merger & acquisition, and product expansion. Some of the key players in this market comprises: Toshiba, Ceramic Fuel Cells, LTD, Panasonic, Fuel Cel, Energy, Inc., SFC Energy AG, and many others.

Key segments of the global fuel cell market report

Product Overview, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Low Temperature Fuel Cells (LTFC)

Proton-exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC)

Direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)

High Temperature Fuel Cells (HTFC)

Phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC)

Molten carbonate fuel cell (MCFC)

Solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC))

Application Overview, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

Regional Overview, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China Korea India Australia New Zealand

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Qatar UAE South Africa



