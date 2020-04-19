Environmental Health and Safety industry to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.90% by 2025

Global Environmental Health and Safety Market industry valued approximately USD 53.13 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are the rising number of regulations imposed by government and environmental agencies worldwide, high amount of spending in industries of petrochemical, and oil & gas, and removing long-standing risks related to the environment.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

Software

Services

Application:

Medical & Pharmaceutical Waste Management

Industrial Waste Management

Waste Water Management

End-Use:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Energy & Mining

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Construction

Manufacturing

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

RPS Group, EHS Data Ltd., SGS S.A., The HS&E Group, AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, Environmental Resource Management, and CH2M HILL, Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Major Point from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Environmental Health and Safety Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Environmental Health and Safety Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Environmental Health and Safety Market by Product

Chapter 6. Global Environmental Health and Safety Market by Application

Chapter 7. Global Environmental Health and Safety Market by End-Use

Chapter 8. Global Environmental Health and Safety Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. RPS Group

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. EHS Data Ltd.

9.3.3. SGS S.A.

9.3.4. The HS&E Group

9.3.5. AECOM

9.3.6. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

9.3.7. Environmental Resource Management

9.3.8. CH2M HILL Inc.

9.3.9. Tetra Tech Inc.

9.3.10. Golder Associates

