DRAM Market in USA Research Report to 2020

The global market for dynamic random access memory or DRAM has been an industry which has been showing a lot of growth in the recent past and has been able to get a decent amount of market share with the advancement in technology taking place in the recent few years

The manufacturers of computer hardware have been putting their emphasis on the development of new products which perform better and have an enhanced level of functionality like minimum amount of latency and maximum delivery of performance for capturing a better share in the market and for attracting many end users. RAM or Random Access Memory is a place in the devices where the data which is being used currently, operating systems as well as the application programs have been kept for the facilitation of quick access by the processor of the device. This is located in the vicinity to the processor and that makes this kind of memory a lot faster than the other conventional types of storage like the CD-ROM or hard disk.

The DRAM is the kind of RAM that chips on the circuit board and needs refreshing in milliseconds. This kind of RAM stores every bit of the data on the passive electronic component which is distinctly present inside the circuit board and consists of many capacitators and transistors and therefore it becomes and efficient component for the storage of the data then if it had been stored in a static manner. Another advantage of the DRAM is that it is a lot less costly than the static RAM and thus it becomes an option which is a lot more preferable for integration in devices such as mobile phones and computers. On the basis of application, the global dynamic random access memory market is segmented into computing device, mobile device, server and specialized DRAM.

Key Players in the market

The major players in the dynamic random access memory market are Nanya Technology Corporation, Samsung Electronics co. ltd, Hynix Inc. Powerchip Technology Corporation, Texas Instruments in addition to others. The strategy they follow is giving cost-effective solutions and collaborating with other manufacturers for better market share

Key Market Segments:

By Technology:

DDR2

DDR3

DDR4

Mobile

Graphic

By Application:

Mobile Devices

PC/Laptop

Server

Other

Smartphone Growth Boosting The Dynamic Random Access Memory Market Growth

The biggest factors which are driving the growth for this market are the mobile phones which demand the low power and high performance DRAM and this is promising good amount of growth in the market. The other major driver for growth is the significant growth in the markets of smart phones in China, India as well as Indonesia.

Moreover, the introduction of the new devices in fields like thin notebooks and hybrid devices that offer a higher battery life and a robust performance level have been backed by the dynamic RAM too and have been expected to propel the growth in the market of DRAM in future. The restricting factor though is the availability of a substitute in the form of NAND flash as it is also rising in terms of growth.

