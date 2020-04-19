Digital Transaction Management Market 2019-2025 Current Trends, High Demand, Supply Chain Analysis, Effective Techniques, Professional Services and Forecast Prospects
A simple way to initiate a Digital Transformation journey is to digitize all business transactions, which, with all the work and signatures needed by processes, have represented the walk of the journey—until now.
The capability of conducting fully digital transactions, which includes fully compliant electronic signatures, managing and trailing the flow of documents, conducting secure transactions and guaranteeing secure storage of data, is that the real enabler of digital transformation.
“Digital Transaction Management (DTM) is a category of cloud services designed to digitally manage document-based transactions. DTM removes the friction inherent in transactions that involve people, documents, and data to create faster, easier, more convenient, and secure processes.”
The global digital transaction management market is categorized into several segmentation including component outlook, solution outlook, end user outlook, vertical outlook, and regional outlook. On the basis of solution outlook, the global digital transaction management market is classified into solution outlook, the global digital transaction management market is classified into electronic signatures, authentication, document archival, electronic signatures, and others. Based on the end user outlook, the global digital transaction management market is segregated into large enterprises and SMEs. Based on the vertical outlook, the global digital transaction management market is fragmented into BFSI, retail, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and Others. Looping onto the regional outlook, the global digital transaction management market is a wide range to North America, Brazil, U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Europe, France, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, India, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space such as: Adobe; DocuSign Inc.; OneSpan; Kofax Inc.; and Entrust Datacard Corporation.
Segment Overview of Global Digital Transaction Management Market
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
Hardware
Software
Services
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
Electronic Signatures
Workflow Automation
Authentication
Document Archival
Others
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
Retail
BFSI
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Government
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
The Digital Transaction Management Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Digital Transaction Management Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Digital Transaction Management Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Global Digital Transaction Management Market Overview, By Application
Chapter 6. Global Digital Transaction Management Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
