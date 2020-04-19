Cyber Security in Healthcare Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber Security in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

Cybersecurity in healthcare protects against unauthorized access by maintaining and ensuring the protection of healthcare technology and the confidentiality of patient information.

In 2018, the global Cyber Security in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

WhiteHat Security

Axway

Biscom Incorporated

Booz Allen Hamilton

CISCO

Computer Sciences Corporation

CORL Technologies

FireEye

Flexera

ForgeRock

General Electric

IBM

Lockheed Martin Corporation

McAfee

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

SENSATO

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Endpoint Security

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical & Chemical Manufactures

Medical Device Companies

Health Insurance Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cyber Security in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cyber Security in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

