Consumer Telematics Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Consumer Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Consumer Telematics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Verizon Connect

BMW

Ford

Harman

AT&T

TomTom

Telefonica

MiX Telematics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type 1

Type 2

Market segment by Application, split into

Data for GPS

Diagnostic of Weather

Roadside Assistance

Emergency Notifications

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Telematics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type 1

1.4.3 Type 2

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Telematics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Data for GPS

1.5.3 Diagnostic of Weather

1.5.4 Roadside Assistance

1.5.5 Emergency Notifications

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Consumer Telematics Market Size

2.2 Consumer Telematics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Telematics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Consumer Telematics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Consumer Telematics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Consumer Telematics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Telematics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Consumer Telematics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Consumer Telematics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Consumer Telematics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in China

7.3 China Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in India

10.3 India Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Verizon Connect

12.1.1 Verizon Connect Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction

12.1.4 Verizon Connect Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Verizon Connect Recent Development

12.2 BMW

12.2.1 BMW Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction

12.2.4 BMW Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 BMW Recent Development

12.3 Ford

12.3.1 Ford Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction

12.3.4 Ford Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Ford Recent Development

12.4 Harman

12.4.1 Harman Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction

12.4.4 Harman Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Harman Recent Development

12.5 AT&T

12.5.1 AT&T Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction

12.5.4 AT&T Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.6 TomTom

12.6.1 TomTom Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction

12.6.4 TomTom Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 TomTom Recent Development

12.7 Telefonica

12.7.1 Telefonica Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction

12.7.4 Telefonica Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Telefonica Recent Development

12.8 MiX Telematics

12.8.1 MiX Telematics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction

12.8.4 MiX Telematics Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MiX Telematics Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

