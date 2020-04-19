Consumer Telematics Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Consumer Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Consumer Telematics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Verizon Connect
BMW
Ford
Harman
AT&T
TomTom
Telefonica
MiX Telematics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type 1
Type 2
Market segment by Application, split into
Data for GPS
Diagnostic of Weather
Roadside Assistance
Emergency Notifications
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consumer Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consumer Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Telematics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Consumer Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type 1
1.4.3 Type 2
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Consumer Telematics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Data for GPS
1.5.3 Diagnostic of Weather
1.5.4 Roadside Assistance
1.5.5 Emergency Notifications
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Consumer Telematics Market Size
2.2 Consumer Telematics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Consumer Telematics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Consumer Telematics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Consumer Telematics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Consumer Telematics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Consumer Telematics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Consumer Telematics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Consumer Telematics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Consumer Telematics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in China
7.3 China Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type
7.4 China Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in India
10.3 India Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type
10.4 India Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Consumer Telematics Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Consumer Telematics Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Consumer Telematics Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Consumer Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Verizon Connect
12.1.1 Verizon Connect Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction
12.1.4 Verizon Connect Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Verizon Connect Recent Development
12.2 BMW
12.2.1 BMW Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction
12.2.4 BMW Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 BMW Recent Development
12.3 Ford
12.3.1 Ford Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction
12.3.4 Ford Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Ford Recent Development
12.4 Harman
12.4.1 Harman Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction
12.4.4 Harman Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Harman Recent Development
12.5 AT&T
12.5.1 AT&T Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction
12.5.4 AT&T Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.6 TomTom
12.6.1 TomTom Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction
12.6.4 TomTom Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 TomTom Recent Development
12.7 Telefonica
12.7.1 Telefonica Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction
12.7.4 Telefonica Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Telefonica Recent Development
12.8 MiX Telematics
12.8.1 MiX Telematics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Consumer Telematics Introduction
12.8.4 MiX Telematics Revenue in Consumer Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 MiX Telematics Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
