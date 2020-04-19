Building Energy Management Service Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Building Energy Management Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Energy Management Service development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Building Energy Management Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Daintree Networks

EFS

Emrill Services LLC

EMS

Enova

Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

Farnek Middle East LLC

Saudi Oger

Trane

Samama Holding

Musanadah

Cylon

CM3 Building Solutions, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting

System Integration

Maintenance and Support

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Education

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Energy Management Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Energy Management Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Consulting

1.4.3 System Integration

1.4.4 Maintenance and Support

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Energy Management Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial Buildings

1.5.3 Residential Buildings

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Energy Management Service Market Size

2.2 Building Energy Management Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Building Energy Management Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Energy Management Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Building Energy Management Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Building Energy Management Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Building Energy Management Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Building Energy Management Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Building Energy Management Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Building Energy Management Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Building Energy Management Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Building Energy Management Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Building Energy Management Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Building Energy Management Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Building Energy Management Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Building Energy Management Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Building Energy Management Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Building Energy Management Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Building Energy Management Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Building Energy Management Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Building Energy Management Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Building Energy Management Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Building Energy Management Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Daintree Networks

12.1.1 Daintree Networks Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Building Energy Management Service Introduction

12.1.4 Daintree Networks Revenue in Building Energy Management Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Daintree Networks Recent Development

12.2 EFS

12.2.1 EFS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Building Energy Management Service Introduction

12.2.4 EFS Revenue in Building Energy Management Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 EFS Recent Development

12.3 Emrill Services LLC

12.3.1 Emrill Services LLC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Building Energy Management Service Introduction

12.3.4 Emrill Services LLC Revenue in Building Energy Management Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Emrill Services LLC Recent Development

12.4 EMS

12.4.1 EMS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Building Energy Management Service Introduction

12.4.4 EMS Revenue in Building Energy Management Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 EMS Recent Development

12.5 Enova

12.5.1 Enova Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Building Energy Management Service Introduction

12.5.4 Enova Revenue in Building Energy Management Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Enova Recent Development

12.6 Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

12.6.1 Etisalat Facilities Management LLC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Building Energy Management Service Introduction

12.6.4 Etisalat Facilities Management LLC Revenue in Building Energy Management Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Etisalat Facilities Management LLC Recent Development

12.7 Farnek Middle East LLC

12.7.1 Farnek Middle East LLC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Building Energy Management Service Introduction

12.7.4 Farnek Middle East LLC Revenue in Building Energy Management Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Farnek Middle East LLC Recent Development

12.8 Saudi Oger

12.8.1 Saudi Oger Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Building Energy Management Service Introduction

12.8.4 Saudi Oger Revenue in Building Energy Management Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Saudi Oger Recent Development

12.9 Trane

12.9.1 Trane Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Building Energy Management Service Introduction

12.9.4 Trane Revenue in Building Energy Management Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Trane Recent Development

12.10 Samama Holding

12.10.1 Samama Holding Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Building Energy Management Service Introduction

12.10.4 Samama Holding Revenue in Building Energy Management Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Samama Holding Recent Development

12.11 Musanadah

12.12 Cylon

12.13 CMChapter Three: Building Solutions, Inc

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

