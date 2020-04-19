Biodegradable Plastic Market Size Worth US$ 10,086.2 Mn by 2027: – Green Dot Bioplastics,Novamont S.p.A.,Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.,GuangDong Huazhilu Biological Material Co., Ltd.,Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The Biodegradable Plastic Market reached US$ 2,989.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Biodegradable Plastic Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Biodegradable Plastic Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

The global biodegradable plastic market accounted for US$ 2,989.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,086.2 Mn by 2027.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

API S.p.A. BASF SE FKuR Kunststoff GmbH Green Dot Bioplastics Novamont S.p.A. Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. GuangDong Huazhilu Biological Material Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Plantic Technologies Limited Total Corbion PLA

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global biodegradable plastic market. The growth of the biodegradable plastic market in this region is primarily attributed to rising government focus and initiatives to decrease plastic production and consumption. For instance, the environment minister of Germany has expressed the country’s plan to enforce a ban on plastic bags used for shopping in 2019. Likewise, in Italy, as of 1 May 2018, all single-use plastics were banned, and the government imposes fine of up to EUR 500 for the use of plastic in the country.

The packaging industry has been witnessing a significant shift of consumer preference toward sustainable packaging and increased use of biodegradable plastics to replace fossil-fuel-based plastics. Sustainable packaging is also known as green packaging that uses materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods that has a low impact on both energy consumption and the environment. Currently, conventional plastic packaging is extensively used in a range of applications, such as FMCG, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods.

