Argentina Long Term LNG Market 2020- Demand, Contracts, Planned Terminals, FIDs, Competition and New Opportunities to 2025

During 2017 and 2018, an increase in investor confidence was observed across most LNG markets including Argentina. Planned projects witness considerable progress with increase in LNG supply volumes anticipated over the short term future. Further, surplus LNG availability, low prices and strong outlook for gas based applications worldwide are spurring interest in Argentina and global LNG markets. The global LNG trade in 2017 witnessed strong growth rates after 2009 to 292.5 million tonnes. Both new liquefaction and regasification capacities are coming online after couple of stagnant years. Further, the market is expected to be buyer oriented at least till 2022, providing strong opportunities for active and upcoming regasification markets.

After period of delays, Argentina companies are formulating long term strategies to develop required infrastructure in global LNG market. In this context, the leading industry publisher has released its 12th version of “Argentina Long-term LNG outlook report”, offering analysis across entire Argentina LNG value chain. The Argentina LNG report provides detailed insights into emerging market trends, new dynamics, shifting strategies and the new role of Argentina in global and regional scale.

The report is a complete research work covering details of Argentina LNG consumption patterns, key importers, volumes and values, industry revenues, current and planned infrastructure details and competitive scenario. The Argentina research work also presents detailed outlook of Argentina LNG demand, contracts, together with trends and challenges of investing in Argentina market. In addition, data on LNG terminals, storage facilities, LNG fleet, fields, trade movements, prices along with an illustrative map is also provided.

Further, demographic, economic outlook of Argentina together with latest LNG industry developments are covered in detail.

Strategic Analysis Review-

This chapter presents detailed SWOT Analysis along with emerging trends in the market. Further, key strategies of operating companies in Argentina are analyzed.

Argentina Gas Sector Analysis

The chapter presents complete analysis of Argentina natural gas sector including details of trends in gas reserves, natural gas production and consumption forecasts along with the role of LNG imports in the gas demand are detailed.

LNG Capacity Forecasts

At both country level and terminal level, annual historical and forecasted data on LNG regasification capacity, storage capacity, processing vaporizers, storage tanks etc. is provided.

LNG Infrastructure Details

10+ details for each of the operational and planned regasification terminals in Argentina are provided, which include- basic details, companies, technology, distribution, construction details. Further, capital expenditure and construction details are provided.

Monthly LNG Trade Patterns, 2018

Argentina LNG monthly imports by source country are detailed.

Further, annual trade information along with long term and medium term contract agreements are included in the report.

Market Value and Investment Outlook

Argentina country wise LNG market value along with capital investment planned to be spent in the industry are forecast to 2022

Argentina LNG Market Benchmarking

Argentina LNG industry is compared with five peer markets in the region based on four pillars to determine the competitiveness of the country in regional scale

Competitive Scenario

Companies currently operating in the industry and the companies planning to foray into the market are detailed along with their strategies and SWOT profiles. Further, net weighted capacities by company are also forecast in the report.

The Argentina report presents both historical and forecasted data for Argentina LNG imports from 2007 to 2025. Further, Argentina LNG regasification capacity, LNG storage capacity, number of vaporizers and storage tanks are forecast to 2022. The report also forecasts natural gas production and demand in Argentina between 2007 and 2025.

Countries Covered

Argentina

Companies Mentioned

Energia Argentina S.A.

Repsol Gas Natural LNG SL

YPF S.A.

