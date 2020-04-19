Agricultural wastewater treatment (WWT) market to reach USD 2,730.24 million by 2023

The global agricultural wastewater treatment (WWT) market was valued at USD 1,997.24 million in 2017. The market is estimated to be valued at USD 2,090.91 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2,730.24 million by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR through the forecast period.

Rapidly Diminishing Freshwater Resources to Drive the Market

Fresh water, even though abundantly available, is a limited resource. The increasing need for mechanization and food safety has led to an excessive use of the available freshwater resources in the past century. This has created an ecological imbalance, as the wastewater produced from the agricultural and industrial processes, and sewage water is discarded into freshwater resources. Freshwater sources have become extremely polluted, due to human activity, to the extent of becoming toxic. Furthermore, fires have been reported in the lakes, owing to the chemical waste present in the water. According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), about 1.8 billion people are likely to be living in regions with an absolute water scarcity by 2025 and two-thirds of the total population would be living in water-stressed environments. Therefore, the decrease in the freshwater resources is the major driver for the demand of wastewater treatment applications, thereby, leading to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region during the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is facing water pollution primarily due to the increase in the agricultural activities. The problem of water pollution is larger in Northern China, where close to 45% of the water available is considered unfit for human consumption. Approximately 60% of the Chinese population relies on groundwater sources for drinking, which is either untreated (in rural areas) or improperly treated (municipal water supplies). Moreover, in India, agriculture accounts for more than 80% of the water usage. Agriculture, an important sector of the Indian economy, accounts for 14% of the nation’s GDP and approximately 11% of the nation’s exports. The rise in the agriculture industry, consumption of fertilizers, and population are estimated to boost the demand for agriculture wastewater treatment technologies over the forecast period.

Major Players: CH2M Hill, Dow Water & Process Solutions, Suez Environment, Veolia, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, and Organo Corporation, among others.

