Vivo unveils the fastest smartphone charger in the world

Present at the upcoming Mobile World Congress to be held in China from June 26, Vivo announces the arrival of the fastest charger on the market, able to recharge a battery to 100% in 13 minutes.

The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced its participation in the Mobile World Congress forum which is taking place in Shanghai from June 26th. The company has released some teasers on the social network Weibo, which indicates that it is about to release not only its first 5G smartphone, but especially a new fast charging technology.

The Super FlashCharge provides 120 watts of power, enough to fully charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 13 minutes. For those in a hurry, it will only take 5 minutes to reach 50% load. The manufacturer has released a video that shows a device connected to the mains, with the display of the percentage of the battery running at full speed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6IG41yj9y0

The competition is beaten!

With this announcement, Vivo beats the competition hands down. The fastest charger on the market is Oppo’s, with Find X, which boasts a 50-watt Super VOOC charge, which can charge a battery of 3,300 mAh in just 34 minutes.

Another Chinese competitor, Xiaomi, announced last March its 100-watt Super Charge Turbo system that can theoretically charge a smartphone in 17 minutes, but it has not yet arrived on the market. It will take a few more days to learn more about the new technology, including if it will soon be on the market in its smartphones.