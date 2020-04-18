This system could revolutionize the vision of autonomous cars

MIT has developed a system that can detect tiny changes in ground shadows to determine if a moving object arrives at the corner of the street. This could greatly improve the safety of cars and autonomous robots.

However sophisticated they may be, autonomous car mapping and detection systems cannot overcome certain physical limitations such as, for example, another car or a pedestrian emerging from the corner of a building or between two parked cars. But MIT engineers have found a solution that could perhaps radically improve the “vision” of cars, but also of autonomous robots.

It is a system for detecting shadows thrown on the ground when a moving object approaches. Called ShadowCam, this system uses video image sequences from a camera pointed at a specific area. It detects changes in light intensity from image to image that may indicate that something is moving away or approaching. The system calculates this information and classifies each image as containing a fixed or dynamic moving object.

To adapt the device to autonomous vehicles, the researchers developed a visual odometry technique that consists of superimposing images to reveal variations. A method used in medical imaging to compare and analyze differences on scanners. For moving vehicles, the system targets a specific area of interest (previously defined), such as the ground at a street corner, and uses visual odometry to superimpose all images and thus detect even the most subtle variation.

Faster than a Lidar

Tested with an autonomous car and wheelchair, ShadowCam proved to be more than half a second faster than a Lidar, which is the most common type of sensor used by space mapping systems. As the authors of this experiment point out, this gain of a few fractions of a second can be decisive in avoiding a collision and potentially saving lives.

But the system is still very limited. Indeed, it has only been tested indoors where travel speeds have nothing to do with traffic conditions and where lighting conditions are more stable. The next step will therefore be to improve ShadowCam to work in real conditions with variable lighting situations and to automate the process of annotating target areas for shadow detection.