This is how Facebook’s AI maps the planet

With Map With AI, Facebook uses a method of forecasting road networks from satellite images. At the heart of this innovation is the deep learning that drives the machine and allows it to create algorithms to extend the invisible routes on the images seen from the sky.

Facebook is not content to be a simple social network. The firm also has many research teams whose fields include artificial intelligence. In a recent publication, the firm detailed recent work on mapping and using AI to identify roads around the world. The entire process and tools are called Map With AI and aims to complete the maps proposed on the OpenStreetMap collaborative mapping site.

Maps around the world are created manually and are fairly accurate in developed countries. However, in other parts of the globe, only the main axes exist on the maps and numbers of roads and paths have no official existence. Facebook is trying to fill these gaps thanks to artificial intelligence using deep learning. Researchers have also used unsupervised learning, a technique of preferring to use a large amount of data, not completely reliable for training, rather than a small amount of data but more accurate because classified manually.

The deep learning combined with the weakly supervised learning

The team relied on OpenStreetMap data for main axis references as well as satellite imagery to visually identify missing routes. For the training, the researchers cut the satellite images into squares of 2,048 pixels on each side, with a resolution of about 24 inches per pixel, or squares of nearly 1,250 meters. For effective training, they only kept squares with at least 25 identified routes. Starting from the satellite images, artificial intelligence had to find the roads by creating its own algorithms to identify them visually.

Once the training is complete, the generated algorithms can be used on other satellite images. The Map With AI service was able to map all the missing roads in Thailand, more than 480,000 kilometers, in just 18 months. The researchers estimate that it would take a team of 100 experts over three years to map all these routes.

Collaborative human validation open to the general public

The system is not perfect, given that roads and paths can have very different aspects from one region of the globe to another. It can identify dried riverbeds, artificial waterways or even beaches as roads. Before you can add the cards created by the AI, it is therefore necessary to have them validated by humans.

For this, Facebook has created RapiD, a map editor that makes it very easy to validate new routes detected by the AI ​​and connect them to those already present in OpenStreetMap. Like the collaborative mapping site, RapiD is open to everyone. Just create an OpenStreetMap account and then go to the Map With AI editor. For the moment, the service is available for roads in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda, but it should soon be extended to other countries.