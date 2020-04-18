Subaru in the process of shifting to all-electric cars by mid-2030 Decade 

Subaru has claimed that by mid of next decade, it will have changed to making all-electric vehicles, but the reports that came out recently have made it unclear whether or not this will include petrol-electric hybrids or a total transition to purely electrified cars.

Tomomi Nakamura, the Subaru president in a statement to Reuters news agency, cited Subaru’s unwavering commitment and dedication in line with car manufacturing to have remained unchanged throughout the company’s history.

The agency cited that Subaru was hopeful of at least 40 percent of its car line-up sold all around the globe to be strictly electric or hybrid before the 2030s. According to Subaru’s International website, by the beginning half-decade of the 2030s, the company will introduce electrification technologies to all Subaru manufactured vehicles sold globally.

The statement by this article includes both hybrid and electric vehicles, but at the same time was published when the Australian representatives for Subaru had not made necessary clarifications yet. The translated Subaru statement into English attributed automotive and aerospace enterprises as critical pillars of its operations.

Subaru’s field of business is in nature, the sky, and the earth, according to the statement. The most important aspect is to ensure the future sustainability of society plus that of the organization. Subaru, contributing to the debate on climatic change stated that climate change would have notable huge impacts on economies and societies and thus the problem had to be addressed as fast as possible.

The company put it in words that it was planning to cut-off its”well to wheel” emissions by 90% before the 2050s as compared to the 2010 levels. With the commencement of a partnership in technology with Toyota Company, Subaru is at the brink of introducing its very first hybrid vehicles in Australia. Although the hybrid systems developed by Subaru would not be as technologically advanced as those produced by Toyota, it marked the beginning of what could give birth to a partnership between the two companies in the future.

Following the first generation development which led to the production of the Toyota 86 and the Subaru BRZ sports coupes, both companies have agreed to develop the second generation models which most likely will lean on the Toyota platform rather than the Subaru platform(For example the Subaru hybrid gives an electric boost once moving rather than moving itself from rest). Vehicle manufacturing companies globally are forming pacts with rival brands to share the burden of creating expensive technology for autonomous and electric vehicles.