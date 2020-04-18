Samsung will unveil the next Galaxy Note 10 on August 7th

It is not one but two Galaxy Note 10 that are expected to be revealed in August. This is the first time that Samsung will unveil two models in its range of phablets, and the suspense remains as to the presence or not of a camera at the end of the stylus.

It is expected that on August 7 Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10. After the various rumors about the design and equipment, Samsung has announced the news via a press release which takes the form of an animation. It is succinct but it confirms two elements: the presence of a hole in the front for selfies, and the pen S-Pen is still present. It is also this stylus that makes it possible to be certain that this event concerns the Galaxy Note range.

A camera or not at the end of the stylus?

We talk about “range” because on August 7, in New York, it is not one, but two models that should be unveiled: the Galaxy Note 10 and its big brother the Galaxy Note 10+. The hole in the front is centered and at the back, and the optics is on the side with three sensors on the left side.

The screen is without an edge, and it is not yet possible to know if the headphone jack has disappeared. Same for the volume knob and the one to turn it on. Some argue that this device will be devoid of any button but no photo is there to confirm it. Another element is also in suspense: the presence of a camera at the end of the stylus. Samsung has filed a patent but it is unclear if this Galaxy Note 10 will benefit from the arrival of this stylus worthy of James Bond.