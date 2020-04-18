Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 10 and 10+

When released in 2011, with its diagonal screen length of 5.3 inches, the Samsung Galaxy Note looked like a giant closer to the tablet than a smartphone. In the end, except for its stylus, it was a precursor to what has become today’s mobile with their screens 5.5 inches on average. Eight years later, here is the Galaxy Note 10 and its maximum variation, the Note 10+.

With its diagonal screen length of 6.3 inches, the Galaxy Note 10 display delivers a definition of 2.280 x 1.080 megapixels and a resolution of 401 dpi. It extends to the edges of the device whose side edges remain curved. The 10-megapixel selfies module is integrated into a hole at the top of the screen. The once gigantic mobile takes the size of Google’s Pixel 3. With 8 GB of RAM and the powerful Exynos 9825 processor, Samsung promises one-third higher performance.

In terms of storage, the basic capacity is 256 GB. The phone is powered by a 3.500 mAh battery whose capacity can cast doubt on the endurance of such a phone. However, according to Samsung, the charging system would deliver a day of autonomy in just 30 minutes. The Galaxy Note 10 contains the three modules that make the success of the Galaxy S10, namely a sensor main 12-megapixel (F/1.5), a wide-angle of 16 megapixels (F/2.2) and zoom 12 megapixels (F/2.1). The camera would be able to take 3D shots of objects, so that they can eventually be reproduced from a 3D printer. The famous S-Penmobile is changing a bit and Samsung claims that its autonomy is now pushed to 10 hours. Finally, the ultrasonic impression sensor is under the screen.

A muscular maxi version

The largest version of the Galaxy Note 10 stretches 0.4 inches, with 6.8 inches of screen display 3.040 x 1.440 pixels with a density of 498 dpi. If the photo part and the processor remain identical to Note 10, the + version has 12 GB of RAM and a battery with a larger capacity (4.300 mAh). In addition, it can accommodate a microSD card of 1 TB to expand its memory.

In its announcement, Samsung said that both phones can integrate an optional 5G chip. An option that will not be offered in the United States, probably because the chip in question comes from the Chinese supplier Huawei who has just been officially banned from US bids. Already in pre-order, the two smartphones will be marketed from August 23.