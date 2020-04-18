Rocket Lab Launches The first Rocket for NRO For the Year 2020

Next week the Rocket Lab, a small-satellite launch company, is set to launch its pioneer mission for the United States National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), marking the beginning of the busy year 2020 for the company. Its first Electron activity of the year will be the launching of NROL-151, a previous flight for the U.S spy agency NRO. “Birds of a Feather,” a nickname placed on the mission by the Rocket Lab, will fly from Mahia Peninsula New Zealand (the company’s Launch Complex) on the 31st of January 2020.

Lars Hoffman, Rocket Lab’s senior Vice President in charge of Global Launch services, mentioned that it was an honor for the NRO to have chosen Rocket Lab to be the mission’s launch provider in a January 20th statement to the press. The launch vehicle is strategically situated to provide the NRO with the responsive access it requires to give it complete control over orbital requirements plus the launch schedule.

The Electron booster, being 57 feet tall, is created in a way suitable for it to launch satellites weighing 227kg into orbit for close to 5 million dollars per flight. The NRO selected Rocket Lab to release off NROL-151 under the Rapid Acquisition of a Small Rocket Program (RASR). The NRO officials in a twitter post dated January 20th stated that the RASR helps the company pursue the use of both small and large satellites to develop an architecture that provides worldwide coverage to give solutions to many intelligence questions.

According to Spaceflight Now, NROL-151 is the first NRO spy satellite launched from foreign soil. Rocket Lab opened the Launch Complex 2, its first U.S launch site at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia. The company has put in place plans to launch its first-ever Electron Missions from U.S soil in April.

Not long after opening the Launch 2 Complex, Rocket Lab constructed a third Launchpad, situated next to the company’s original Mahia Mensula pad, to expand the company’s ability to launch missions faster. Rocket Lab has named the new site” Pad B.” Earlier in the month, the company began to work on the construction of a new headquarter in California’s Long Beach. These headquarters will also serve as its U.S. control center for missions.

Rocket Lab is experimenting with technology to recover and reutilize the Electron Rockets’ first stage, to improve the company’s booster production. Beck unveiled a plan to recapture Electron boosters in the mid-atmosphere by attaching to them parachutes and thrusters to slow down their descent.