Renewable energy resources development will reduce Climate Change. 

The public Service Commission has put measures to promote the development of renewable energy sources in New York by coming up with rules that will associate the utility bills of the customers.

Consolidated bill will reduce the cost per customer of CDG, improves the general customer Experience, and lower CDG sponsor charges. The consolidate bill method, if approved today, will decrease market obstacles, which have hindered the development of CDG on many occasions. Enabling the ease of signing up and payment will motivate solar and clean energy inventors to emphasize New York.

John B. Rhodes, the Commission Chair, said that smart, cost-effective clean energy is required by everyone to achieve the mission and vision for Governor Cuomo. The Governor’s mission is to have 70 percent of renewable energy in New York by the year 2030, which includes the distribution of clean energy.

The Chair for Public Commission added that the decision made today had fueled meaningful lower-cost energy for the community, which will benefit the residents more.

CDG systems, like community solar, are given to customers who do want to install solar panels directly on their houses or those who are affected by the economy or geography. By doing this, the chances of reducing electricity charges are high using clean, renewable energy. The consolidated bill represents a significant chance to simplify the subscription while reducing the soft cost related to CDG.

It is more appropriate to CDG customers, as they will not receive two different bills in one month, one from their utility company and another one from the solar provider.

Now, the credits of renewable energy will go directly on the CDG registered members utility bills, the CDG guarantor must send the client a distinct invoice for the subscription charge. Under the consolidation billing, the registered members’ bills will be automatically subtracted from the renewable energy credits by the service provider company and to the CDG sponsor, based on a rate set by the CDG financer.

The percentage will be less than 95%, and there will be a bill reduction to all members participating in consolidation billing, and thus sure for monthly saving that at minimal will be five percent. The implementation of consolidated billing will also permit customers to see the paybacks of their subscription all in one place.