Philips launches Trulifi, the fastest Wi-Fi solution by light

Thanks to Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, Li-Fi finally becomes a reality with the marketing of solutions for banks, administrations, schools and hospitals. The advertised rates are exceptional with even 250 Mbps point-to-point.

The manufacturer says its wireless technology can offer connection speeds of up to 150 megabits per second and cover large open spaces such as conference rooms or open-plan offices. It was designed to allow equipment to switch from one transmitter to another without loss of connection, such as mobile relay antennas, for example. The product line also includes a fixed point-to-point system that achieves speeds of up to 250 megabits per second, which makes it easy to replace a cable.

Security has been at the center of the development of Li-Fi products that use AES 128 encryption. In addition, being technology based on light, it simply can not cross walls. This turns out to be an advantage because it becomes much more difficult to hack. Just close the curtains to prevent these waves from leaving the room!

A technology insensitive to the clutter of radio waves

In addition to increased security, the Li-Fi is particularly effective in environments where the radio spectrum is very crowded, and therefore very poor Wi-Fi connections, or when the use of radio waves is prohibited. It does not suffer any interference with radio waves and may be a solution near sensitive equipment, such as in hospitals.

Li-Fi, like any technology, however, has some disadvantages, namely that it is not yet standardized. There are first standards, but the IEEE Standards Association is not expected to publish the final standard until the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. It is therefore possible that the operation of the technology will change. In addition, computer devices are not yet equipped or compatible. It will therefore go through a USB adapter, which increases the cost of setting up the Li-Fi. Finally, it is necessary to equip each room separately because the Li-Fi can not cross the walls.