Passenger aircraft under threat of piracy

The US Department of Homeland Security has warned that the theft systems of modern small aircraft are vulnerable to hacking from the moment the hacker physically reaches the inside of the aircraft.

The US Federal Department is asking manufacturers of electronic systems used in light airplanes to review the safety of their equipment. Everything comes from a survey of the cybersecurity firm Rapid7. One of the company’s analysts, himself a pilot, questioned the vulnerability of an onboard system called CAN, for Controller Area Network, otherwise known as a data bus system. This method makes it possible to manage the transmission of avionics data (equipment, sensors, instruments, etc.) of the aircraft. It turns out that this system is absolutely not secure.

An air cyberattack

To successfully hack the CAN, you have to get into the plane and connect a small electronic box to the CAN wiring. You are then able to interfere with the avionics and to deliver false indications on the instruments on board with the obvious consequences that this can have in full flight.

Some planes are parked for long periods outdoors, and this kind of manipulation is therefore possible. It remains unknown the reasons that could motivate this type of attack.