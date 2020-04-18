NASA was hacked by a Raspberry Pi, the smallest computer in the world

NASA’s famous Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California was the victim of a computer intrusion using a Raspberry Pi minicomputer. About 500 GB of data was stolen.

A hacker infiltrated a NASA center’s computer network last year, forcing the US space agency to temporarily disconnect space flight control systems from the affected center. The attack began in April 2018 and continued for almost a year in the networks of the legendary Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, revealed the inspector general of NASA in a report published on 18 June.

The assailant used a $35 mini-computer called Raspberry Pi, which is a credit card sized computer and plugs into the television. It is mostly used by children in developing countries to learn to code. The Raspberry Pi in question had connected without authorization to the JPL system.

Curiosity rover data

About 500 megabytes of data were stolen. The flight includes two confidential files including one containing scientific data obtained by the Curiosity rover which is on Mars. Another concerned data covered by the Export Control Act for technologies that could be used militarily. “More importantly, the attacker managed to break into two of the JPL’s three main networks,” the report said.

This flaw has caused NASA to fear that the hacker will be able to move from central California to other centers elsewhere in the country, including the Houston Space Center in Houston, where the control room for the International Space Station and flights are located. inhabited Americans. Finally, “Houston” has disconnected from the JPL portal to avoid any contamination. In March, the center had still not fully reconnected.