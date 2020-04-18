Intel unveils a computer with eight million neurons

With 64 Loihi processors, Intel integrates 8 million digital neurons into a computer. It is still far from the tens of billions of the human brain but it is a huge step forward for artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is one of the most active research fields in recent times. While some research focuses on algorithms, which work through the power of supercomputers, others are trying to create computers more suited to this task. There are more and more devices containing chips dedicated to artificial intelligence, such as the SoC A12 Bionic iPhone.

Among the manufacturers at the forefront of innovation is the American giant Intel, which launched a neuromorphic processor in 2017. Called Loihi, the chip inspired by the human brain contains 130,000 artificial neurons and 130 million synapses. This technology is much closer to the workings of a brain than other AI chips, and even contains numerical equivalents of the axons and dendrites used by neurons for message transmission.

100 million neurons at the end of the year?

Intel has announced a new innovation, in the form of a computer named Pohoiki Beach. It consists of 64 Loihi chips, for a total of eight million neurons. This figure is still pale in front of the human brain, composed of 86 billion neurons, but Intel hopes to reach 100 million neurons before the end of the year.

Manufacturers face increasingly difficult to increase the calculation speed of processors traditional, the latest generation using a burning in 7 nanometers and miniaturization becomes more and more complicated. So they are turning more to specialized systems for some very specific tasks, such as graphics cards, and now neuromorphic processors. According to Intel, they are able to process information up to 1,000 times faster, and 10,000 more efficiently than a traditional processor.

Very low consumption

The Loihi neuromorphic processors have already been used by researchers for tasks such as simulating the tactile sensation of the skin, controlling a prosthetic leg, or playing table football. According to Chris Eliasmith, co-CEO of Applied Brain Research, the Loihi chips consume 109 times less than a graphics processor and 5 times less than specialized IoT hardware, but the gap is widening with more chips. By connecting 50 elements in a network, the chips continue to operate in real-time and their consumption increases by only 30%, unlike the IoT hardware whose operation is no longer in real-time and the consumption increases by 500%.

At present, Intel reserves its neuromorphic computer to research teams. Rich Uhlig, chief executive of Intel Labs, unveiled Pohoiki Beach at the ERI summit in Detroit and said “Pohoiki Beach will now be available to more than 60 partners in the Intel search ecosystem, who will use this specialized system to solve complex problems requiring intensive computing power.”