IBM invents warshipping to hack Wi-Fi networks

Security researchers have detailed a new practice, called warshipping, which can attack a Wi-Fi network by sending a package to the victim.

Despite a limited range, it is possible to infiltrate a wireless network through wardriving, the technique of attacking Wi-Fi networks from a car by parking nearby. Researchers at IBM X-Force Red have just detailed a new, more sophisticated attack, which they call warshipping.

This new technique allows a hacker to enter a Wi-Fi network without having to physically go there. Instead, he uses a package containing a device the size of a small mobile phone that serves as a relay. The system is small enough to be hidden, for example in a soft toy to go unnoticed.

A relay thanks to a 3G module

The device consists of a simple single-board computer, like the Raspberry Pi, which includes a Wi-Fi module and a 3G module. These devices are very cheap and have a low enough power consumption to run on battery power. The researchers estimate that the project can cost less than $100. Then just send it to the victim in a package. The computer will use the Wi-Fi module to record encrypted data exchanged over the network and send it over its 3G connection to a control server.

Once the data is received, the attacker will be able to use more powerful computers to decrypt them and thus obtain the connection information. The system sent by package can then connect to the Wi-Fi network and serve as a relay thanks to its 3G connection. The hacker is then free to attack all devices on the internal network of the company or home address.