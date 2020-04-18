HP unveils first dual-screen laptop

Because players are often using their smartphone next to their computer, HP has decided to add a touch screen near the keyboard of its brand new laptop. Equipped with a processor, screen and hard drive, the Omen X 2S will cost over $3,000.

HP was present in Beijing for its HP Gaming Festival, an event dedicated to all technologies for gamers. The manufacturer has presented various products, including a new PC called Omen X 2S, announced as the first laptop for players in the world, with two screens.

Rather than trying to find a way to add a large second screen, HP was inspired by the tendency of many players to use their smartphone to view a message or follow a broadcast on Twitch. According to the firm, 82% of players use their mobile to send messages during a game session, 61% to listen to music, and 49% to follow videos in streaming, in connection with games. The manufacturer has therefore decided to integrate a screen similar to that of a smartphone in the keyboard part of the computer. It’s a touch screen which measures six inches, displays a definition Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and which is placed just above the keyboard.

A secondary screen to replace the smartphone

The addition of this screen has some consequences on the ergonomics of the computer. The keyboard is moved downward, forcing the manufacturer to provide a separate wrist rest to clip on the computer. In addition, the keypad digital has been removed to make room on the side for the touchpad. In addition to these annoyances, this second screen allows you to use WeChat and WhatsApp messages, to listen to music with Spotify or to watch Twitch and Youtube. It also offers the ability to duplicate the main screen and zoom in on a specific part, for example to more easily view the map in a racing game.

The HP Omen X 2S is reminiscent of a similar idea at Asus, with its ZenBook Pro 15 UX580 that incorporates a “ScreenPad” 5.5 inches. It will be necessary to wait for the return of the tests to compare the functionalities of these two screens, but they present a fundamental difference. The Asus ScreenPad also serves as a touchpad, and switches between a touch display and a mouse function with a touch, which may limit its interest. Also, the Omen X 2S is portable for players, unlike that of Asus.

A high-end laptop

The Omen X 2S itself is a real PC gamer running Windows 10. The main screen measures 15 inches with a Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) and a refresh rate of 144 Hz for the base model. The manufacturer will also offer versions with a refresh rate of 240 Hz, or even a 4K definition. It features a ninth-generation Intel Core i9 eight-core processor, with up to 32GB of RAM, Intel Optane storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or 2080 Max-Q graphics.

HP highlights the thermal paste of the Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut processor, described as a liquid metal compound that dissipates heat ten times better than a silicone-based thermal paste. The PC measures 22 millimeters thick, with a metal frame, and weighs 2.35 kilograms. HP however did not communicate on the battery nor the autonomy.