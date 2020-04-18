GM’s strategy to obtain durable energy objectives comprising operating a zero-emission vision.

A major transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy is being experienced globally. Additionally, technology now aims at producing machines that operate in renewable energy ranging from industrial manufacturing equipment to automobiles. Additionally, CMS Enterprises, a company that functions with developers to operate and own solar, wind and storage energy projects aims at attaining clean energy production for different organizations.

On the other hand, General Motors (GM), an automobile company aims at producing automobiles that entail emission. Rob Threlkeld, the global director of sustainable power reliability and supply with GM supports the nationwide renewable power plans through the integration of renewable power to every GM station. Also, Rob supports future strides to be made in shifting to zero-emission.

In an interview, Rob Threlkeld stated that the vision of GM towards renewable energy is to produce automobiles that have zero crashes, congestion and emission. He further stated that zero-emission incorporates four pillars that include, locating renewables, storage of energy, hastening the renewable power shift through better good public rules, and energy effective and demand reply to efficient use or minimize energy use.

Rob further stated that the wind GM investment program has evolved from landfilled gas developments since the 1990s to wind energy due to a decline in the cost of utility-scale in the wind energy. Furthermore, two places were sited to commence wind energy and included the rural municipal of Havilland functioned and owned by CMS Enterprises, and in rural Illinois. Rob remarked that the two projects have increased value to the community.

Rob also specified that the rural communities neighboring the GM win facilities can also benefit through tax revenue through infrastructural development that comprises of road development and the construction of more schools in the region. Additionally, Rob clarifies that children in schools are receiving relevant knowledge concerning renewable energy hence the students link the skill to operate electronic gadgets with renewable energy that the institution produces.

Based on the worth of utility-scale for renewable energy, Rob stated that installing solar panels does not meet the energy demand of GM. Therefore, the offsite utility developments aid the company to obtain economies of scale that eventually lowers the cost. Additionally, he states that an automotive company uses 2,000 MW per hour whereas a normal home uses 10,000 MWh per year. Therefore, customers are necessitated to adopt and use renewable energy.

Rob also remarked that utility-scale provider that seeks to invest is needful to the GM. Also, a provider that offers services right from permits and agreements to faithfully working with the community is important.