Early April Fools: Recent cryptocurrency coins sponsored by sardines

Sardines are real. A journalist at the coin desk traced ‘My Sardine’ down at CES 2020 and did some researches on the product. Amazingly, they were juicy and fleshy.

It may be January; however, outwardly, it is now time for April Fools. That is as per one strange email, which popped into many inboxes of journalists the previous day. While it may have baffled one hack, the infidelity and dedication that placed itself on the trick deserve a little token of appreciation.

The realistic-enough media release, sent by a ‘Teena Touch’ cooperatively, gave the crew crowns that as CES 2020, there was to be crucial pronouncement. The journalist wrote that her sardines, a leading Luxemburg start-up focused stable money on the blockchain, currently their public SARD2020, ICO to happen today at 3 pm during the conference of CES in Las Vegas located at the Lux factory at Eureka Park.

The other release offered a bunch of details that raged from the aptitude to redeem the cryptocurrency for 2020 traditional could of sardines to the appropriate storage environment of the supposed sardines, safe storing is essentially quite crucial in the crypto world.

However, would you trust it; the craziness did not end there. The sardines have not just its website, but a whole whitepaper devoted to the strange concept. When you look closely, you may observe that its ICO, which is a legacy type of financing in the crypto world, ends on April 1. It was not clear for the mission is still funny; however, to offset the stress of an imminent World War 3 that appears to diffuse as we speak. They went through the resources and came across some highlights. Cheer up as the fishy unknown prevails to baffle crypto journalists all over the world.

A fistful of coins

The whole gist of the supposed Luxemburg whitepaper startup is moderately clear. The firm plans to offer an Ethereum based ERC-20 stable currency pegged to the corporal product.

They would dub the resulting token as Sardines Coin, having a price ticker of SARD2020, meant for celebrating this fantastic year. The cost of every coin would always be precisely a single can of sardines, making it a stablecoin such as the United States of America dollar supported stable coin Tether, but with a fishy tang.

The syndicate also assures the consolidated number of SARD in circulation would always be equivalent to the number of the cans stored, and holders of the token would be in a position to transact their coins at any point in time for sardines.