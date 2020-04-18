E-Tron Scooter: Audi goes to the electric scooter

Midway between electric scooters and skateboarding, Audi’s E-Tron Scooter will be available at the end of 2020.

This is a little surprise from Audi. The German manufacturer has just unveiled… an electric scooter! Or more exactly, a hybrid vehicle halfway between the electric scooter and the skateboard. The e-Tron Scooter is a four-wheeled board that moves using the tilt of the body, like a skateboard, but offers more stability thanks to a handlebar that can be held with one hand.

The battery, the electronics and the display are integrated into the handle. The e-Tron Scooter can travel up to 20 km/h, acceleration being done by means of a handle. Audi announces a range of 20 kilometers, which is partly provided by a braking energy recovery system.

An elitist rate

The e-Tron Scooter weighs 12 kg and can be folded into the trunk of a car or maneuvered on public transport. Audi imagines use cases where the vehicle would be offered as an option to buyers of its e-Tron electric SUV. It could be loaded into the trunk of the car through a dedicated socket and would serve to link a parking area or a charging station and the final destination. Fleets of e-Tron Scooters could also be deployed in some “modern urban districts,” says Audi.

While it is an attractive concept on paper, the e-Tron Scooter will not come cheap, with a cost of over $2,000 when it will be released in late 2020. That is a high price for a performance which is overall very modest compared to many cheaper electric scooters and bikes, such as Yamaha’s Tritown electric tricycle.