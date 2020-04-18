Development of electric Ferrari

The idea of coming up with electric Ferrari came up long ago, but it was on hold. In the year 2016, the outgone Ferrari Chairman Mr. Sergio Marchionne said that electric Ferrari is the idea in the market. He said the car was in its initial development stage, and the use of the electric vehicle is something that everybody will love.

Sergio added that this is what they have in the plan, and he was not in the position to expound more. In fairness to Sergio, he died before an electric Ferrari come into the market at the age of 66 due to cancer disease. His death was tragic to Ferrari Company. Currently, Ferrari has joined other automotive in the universe to come up with a 21st Century vehicle that has a durable in-build battery that will power Ferrari by the year 2025.

The idea of Ferrari to go electric is not doubt now because some companies such as Porsche Taycan have gone electric. The fast growth of Telsa In the country makes every firm that produces vehicles to go electric. The firm launches its first PHEV in the year 2019, and recently it announced its plans to go 60% hybrid of electric and fuel by the year 2022. After the launch, the next step will be to develop a fully electric vehicle.

In the research conducted, it revealed that Ferrari development of electric vehicle would look like Porsche’s. On the other hand, Ferrari thinks, apart from coming up with an electric sports vehicle, it is better it develops an electric GT with a traditional extended hood, with small surface design.

The electric Porsche is faster, but the Ferrari will be superfast. The majority of people are expecting state of the art Porsche and Telsa, the development of EV Ferrari will come with different vehicles with multiple charging ports, with a maximum of four. The car will have an electric motor on each wheel, which will function concurrently. The Ferrari itself will use a powered be four-wheel drive with four other reversible machines, which are entirely independent of each other with a shaft that is heading to the drive wheel. This design shows that the Ferrari will be in a position to do crazy tricks, to the point of doing Rivian-style tank turn and other fun methods. This style will make Ferrari the most loved electric vehicle in the global market because of its state of the art design