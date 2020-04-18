A flying robot powered by solar energy

At five inches long and weighing 259 milligrams, the RoboBee X-Wing can not contain a battery. Instead, this robotic insect flies through small solar panels.

Researchers at Harvard University’s Microrobotics Laboratory in the United States have published in Nature the details of their new, insect-sized robotic robot. Called RoboBee X-Wing, it takes off on flying wings, inspired by the world of life, especially bees. This type of flight offers many advantages over drones with fixed wings or four rotors because it allows greater maneuverability to move between obstacles or in confined spaces, and wings inflict less damage in the event of a collision. with an object or a person.

Creating flying robots at the insect scale is a major challenge for researchers. The materials used must be robust but light, and the actuators and batteries are far from equaling the capabilities of organic tissues. Moreover, the reproduction by algorithms of flight and sensory perception of insects is extremely complex and still impossible today to implement, even with a supercomputer, while an insect brain contains only one million neurons.

A robot that weighs a quarter of a gram

The RoboBee X-Wing is tiny, measuring just five inches long, with a weight of 259 milligrams. A robot so lightweight obviously can not lift a battery, which would be several times its weight. It is powered by solar panels that each weigh only 10 milligrams.

However, natural light is not enough to power the wing actuators, which use electrical power of 120 milliwatts to beat at a frequency of 200 Hz. Unlike other robots that are powered by a laser, this little robot is happy with a few lamps, but still represent a brightness triple that of the sun. Researchers are working on a second model, larger than 25%, and that would require “only” 1.5 times the sunlight.

A “supported” flight without a power cable

The robot was designed all in length, with the wings in the middle, the solar panels at the top, so as not to disturb the airflow around the wings, and finally the electronic part at the bottom. The center of gravity of the aircraft is thus at the wings. The electronic part does not contain a control system and mainly serves to convert the current produced by the solar panels to provide the pulses of 200 volts required for wing actuators.

The researchers had so far tried to reproduce the flight mode of the insects identically, with two wings, but encountered problems including the movement of yaw, rotation around the vertical axis. The four-wing crossing allows better stability. The robot is thus able to make a sustained flight of short duration to completely autonomously, without cable for power, which is a world first. It should be noted, however, that it has a flight time of about one second before it crashes because of the lack of a steering system.