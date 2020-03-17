North America Roofing Market Perceptions Targeting Industrial Expansion Studied during the Forecast Period, 2018-2025

Facto Market Insights report store published a new syndicated report on North America roofing market. The report offers market size and forecast for the period of 2018 to 2025.This market research study also provides key market insights and aid in delivering a competitive advantage to clients.

In 2018, the North America roofing market accounted USD XX Million in 2018. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during forecast period, the market is expected to reach USD XX Million by the end of 2025.

North America roofing market research report offers in-depth analysis of all industry trends, market drivers, barriers, and other macro market scenarios. The market research report analyzes the market with respect to region i.e. North America. North America roofing market offers country analysis and provides separate analysis for key countries in each region.

This report includes several charts including data table and graphical representation for each table. Moreover, North America roofing market research report also covers dollar value & growth rates of all major market segments.

In North America roofing market report, North America also accounted for significant position in market, with market value of USD XX Million in 2018. Further, North America market will be USD XX million in 2025, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report covers detailed competitive landscape including market share, market positioning and in-depth company profiling. The key players profiled in this research report include Beacon Roofing Supply, Berkshire Hathway, Bridgestone Americas, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, CertainTeed, FiberTite. Company profiling offers a range of focuses on the key North America roofing industry players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the roofing market in North America. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report also offers analysis of major market segments:

By Type

Shingle Roofing

Tile Roofing

Engineered Solution Roofing

Paneled Roofing

Structural Concrete Roofing

By Material Type

Metal

Wood

Clay and slate

Asphalt

Concrete

Membrane

o PVC

o TPO

o EPDM

o Torch-on

o Spray-on

o BUR

By Roof Type

Flat roof

Slope roof

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Country

U.S.

Canada

