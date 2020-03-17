Coating Additives Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis, Strategies, Challenges & Forecast 2027

Facto Market Insights added a title on “Coating Additives Market – 2019 – 2027” to its collection of industry research reports. The Coating Additives Market research report represents the analysis of all the segments, which includes the market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

Global Coating Additives Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Coating Additives Market with respect to following sub-markets:

Coating Additives Market, by Product Type:

– Urethane

– Acrylic

– Metallic

– Fluor polymer

– Others

Coating Additives Market, by Function Type:

– Rheology Modifiers

– Dispersants

– Foam Control

– Slip/Rub

– Wetting Agents

– Other

Coating Additives Market, by Formulation Type:

– Waterborne Coating

– Solvent Based Coating

– Powder Coating

– High Solids

– UV Cure

Coating Additives Market, by Application:

– Automotive Coating

– Wood Coating

– Architectural Coating

– Industrial Coatings

– Others

Coating Additives Market, By Region:

The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Coating Additives Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Coating Additives Market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Coating Additives Market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– Arkema SA

– BASF SE

– Ashland Inc

– Buckman Laboratories International

– BYK-Chemie GmbH

– Cabot Corp

– Chemours Company

– Chattem Chemicals

– Solvay SA

– Daikin Industries

– Dynea AS

