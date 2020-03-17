Butterfly Valves Market Report (2018-2025) Provides Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities

Facto Market Insights report store published a new syndicated report on butterfly valves market. The report offers market size and forecast for the period of 2018 to 2025.This market research study also provides key market insights and aid in delivering a competitive advantage to clients.

In 2018, the global butterfly valves market accounted USD XX Million in 2018. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% during forecast period, the market is expected to reach USD XX Million by the end of 2025.

Butterfly valves market research report offers in-depth analysis of all industry trends, market drivers, barriers, and other macro market scenarios. The market research report analyzes the market with respect to region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia-Pacific region captured a notable market share and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2025. Global butterfly valves market also offers country analysis and provides separate analysis for key countries in each region.

This report includes several charts including data table and graphical representation for each table. Moreover, butterfly valves market research report also covers dollar value & growth rates of all major market segments.

In butterfly valves market report, North America also accounted for significant position in global market, with market value of USD XX Million in 2018. Further, North America market will be USD XX million in 2025, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report covers detailed competitive landscape including market share, market positioning and in-depth company profiling. The key players profiled in this research report include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Cameron, Alfa-Laval Corporate AB, AVK Group, Crane Co., Weir Group, Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Company profiling offers a range of focuses on the key global butterfly valves players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the butterfly valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report also offers analysis of major market segments:

BY TYPE

• High-Performance Butterfly Valves

• Lined Butterfly Valves

BY APPLICATION

• Centric Valves (Zero Offset Butterfly Valves)

• Eccentric Valves

o Double Offset Butterfly Valves

o Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

BY FUNCTION

• On/Off Valves

o New Installations

o Replacements

• Control Valves

o New Installations

o Replacements

BY END USER

• Oil & Gas

o New Installations

o Replacements

• Electric Power

• Water & Wastewater

• Chemical

• Others

