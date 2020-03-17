Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Growth to be Propelled by Increasing Demand

This research study added to the broad database of Facto Market Insights focusing on the aircraft cabin lighting delivers an in-depth outlook to present information about executive summary and key performance indicators. The availability of crucial statistics such as market revenue, market size, Y-o-Y growth, regional market share etc., will be included in the assessment for gaining better insight about the aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period.

For Sample Report Click @ https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/373

The global aircraft cabin lighting market was valued at $1,167.50 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,740.00 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The aircraft cabins are an essential part of an airplane that helps passengers to travel to their destination. Night travel at cruising altitudes requires adequate illumination for rendering passenger services. It includes lighting which forms an important part of interior designing.. It ensures a pleasant travel experience for passengers, and forms an important part of the aircraft design It plays a huge role in enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and passenger experience onboard. It creates a better ambience and has a soothing effect on passengers.

The global aircraft lighting market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, owing to growth in the global aircraft industry, and increase in air travel. Airline operators are increasingly replacing traditional lighting systems with LED (Light Emitting Diode) and Nano LED lights to reduce aircraft weight, fuel cost, and overall operational cost. Technological advancements in terms of LED and increase in government investments in aircraft developments are expected to drive the market growth. Rise in demand for aftermarket and maintenance of aircrafts along with high demand for retro fit lighting systems further boost the market growth.

For Full Report with TOC Click @https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/373/aircraft-cabin-lighting-market-amr

However, high costs associated with advanced lighting systems is expected to restrict the market growth. Increase in demand for efficient lighting systems from emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are anticipated to provide numerous growth opportunities in the future. Asia-Pacific is one of the emerging regions that is rapidly adopting innovative cabin lighting systems. The increasing need for high quality, reliable & flexible aircrafts is expected to provide further growth opportunities to the market.

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is segmented based on type, fit, aircraft, and region. Depending on type, the global aircraft cabin lighting market is classified into emergency lighting and ordinance signs, lavatory lights, reading & dome lights, specialty lighting, and wash lighting. On the basis of fit, it is bifurcated into retro fit and line-fit. On the basis of aircraft, it is classified into commercial, military and other aircrafts. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Netherlands, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

The major key players operating in the aircraft cabin lighting industry include Astronics Corporation, Cobham PLC., and Devore Aviation Corporation of America, Diehl Stiftung& Co. KG., Geltronix Aviation Light, Luminator Technology Group, Safran, STG Aerospace, Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc., and United Technologies Corporation.

For any Query Contact an Analyst @ https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/373

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us

United States

150 State St.

Suite 301

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factomarketinsights.com/

Tel: +1 518-300-1215