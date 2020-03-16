Mineral Cosmetics Market Outlook Highlighting Revenue Share & Manufacturer Analysis

The research report titled “Mineral Cosmetics Market” has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the cosmetics mineral market during the period between 2019 and 2026. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

The global cosmetics mineral market size was valued at $2,105.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach $2,916.4 million by 2026.

Mineral cosmetic is a type of makeup made of natural minerals such as iron oxides, zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, mica powder, and organic oils. Mineral cosmetic is not derived from plant sources and does not comprise any oil or wax additives. These are fine micronized minerals found on earth that are crushed into powder form. True natural mineral cosmetics products do not contain harmful or chemical substances such as synthetic waxes or dyes found in traditional cosmetics.

Change in consumer taste and preference, growth in health consciousness among both men and women, surge in focus on mineral cosmetic products and rise in disposable income of the individuals are expected to propel the global mineral cosmetics market. Also, innovative marketing strategies by companies, and widening media exposure fuel the market growth. However, high price of products, and threat from substitutes are the factors that limit the growth of the mineral cosmetic market.

The global mineral cosmetics market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into face cosmetics, lips cosmetics, eye cosmetics. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into retail distribution, e-commerce, and beauty center & spas. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the global mineral cosmetics market are also profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the report are as follows:

• Glo Skin Beauty

• L’Oreal

• Mineralissima mineral makeup

• REVLON

• Shiseido

• Clariant

• ECKART

• Merck

• BASF

• Neelikon

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the mineral cosmetics industry with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

• It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• Porter’s five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

• Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of the leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Face Cosmetics

Lips Cosmetics

Eye Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel

Retail Distribution

E-Commerce

Beauty Centre & Spas

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

