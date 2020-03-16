Household Appliances Market Outlook Highlights Major Opportunities Likely to Steer Demand during Forecast Period

Facto Market Insights has carefully uploaded a smart research report titled Household Appliances Market, to its broad online database. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. The research study examines the household appliances on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The global household appliances market was valued at $501,532 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $763,451 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Household appliances can be classified into three categories‐major appliances or white goods, small appliances, and consumer electronics. Major appliances are large home appliances used for regular housekeeping tasks such as cooking, washing laundry, food preservation, and others. They are generally equipped with special connections such as electrical, gas, plumbing, and ventilation arrangements, which limits the mobility of these appliances around the house. Small appliances are semi-portable or portable machines that are generally used on platforms such as counter-tops and table tops. Some of the small appliance are air purifiers, humidifiers & de-humidifiers, blenders, clothes steamers & iron, electric kettle & coffee machines, and others. Consumer electronics include devices used for entertainment, communications, and home-office activities such as TVs music system and others.

The key factors driving the global household appliances market are increase in technological advancements, rapid urbanization, growth in the housing sector, rise in per capita income, improved living standards, surge in need for comfort in household chores, change in consumer lifestyle as well as escalating number of smaller households. In addition, inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & energy-efficient appliances further boost the market growth. Moreover, factors, such as government initiatives for energy-efficient appliances across the U.S. and several EU countries, are expected to facilitate the adoption of energy efficient appliances in the recent years.

The report segments the market based on product, distribution channel, and region. The product segment includes refrigerator; air conditioner & heater; entertainment & information appliances; washing machine; cleaning appliance; cooktop, cooking range, microwave & oven; and others.

The distribution channel segment includes supermarket & hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. The e-commerce distribution channel is expected to witness an exponential growth due to increase in penetration of internet & smart phones and rise of the e-commerce industry. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Key players profiled in the report include AB Electrolux, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier), Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Inc. (LG), Midea Group Co., Ltd. (Midea), Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic), Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation (Sharp), and Whirlpool Corporation.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global household appliances market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

By Product

Refrigerator

Air Conditioner & Heater

Entertainment & Information Appliances

Washing Machine

Cleaning Appliance

Cooktop, Cooking Range, Microwave & Oven

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

e-Commerce

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

