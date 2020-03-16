5 Professions That Will Die in The Next 10 Years

A lot of professions experienced development as a result of technology. Unfortunately, the same technology will soon wipe out many professions. There is a prediction that 400 million jobs worldwide will become automated by the year 2030. Fear is everywhere that automation will destabilize labour market. When the predicted time comes, some professions will extinct completely. Five of these professions that will die within ten years are underneath. Vivaessay.com prepared a list of such professions:

1. Printers and publishers

People are beginning to read digital contents more than print materials. The number of newspaper readers keeps dropping as the number of internet newsreader increases. Very soon, bots will have the ability to generate exciting contents for readers. When this happens, people are likely to discard published books and go for e-books. The signs are everywhere already. The rate at which people purchase digital books is increasing. This means that printing and publishing profession is gradually fading out.

2. Broadcasters

People’s interest has shifted away from broadcasting houses. Now, their attention is on social media posts and internet streams. Certainly, the practice of broadcasting isn’t going to fade out, but broadcasting as a profession will do. Social media is turning every user into a broadcaster. Try to imagine the situation when robots begin to broadcast information over streams or in media houses. All these are threats to the broadcasting profession. Within a decade, these threats will make broadcasting profession to die off.

3. Bookkeepers

The computer turned out to be a good bookkeeper. Just like a human bookkeeper, a computer can oversee the financial data of a company. It can maintain a more accurate book on account than human since it’s not prone to mistakes. Presently, computers can carry out almost all the duties of a bookkeeper. If we consider the advancing technology of artificial intelligence, we’ll see that the computer is gradually becoming a better bookkeeper than human. Soon, bookkeepers will lose their job to computers, and the profession will become extinct.

4. Financial planners

People that want to plan their finances now make use of applications, planning software, and investing algorithms. Looking at the rising figure of planning software and applications, one will see a great chance that they’ll find their way into every firm as the financial planner. When this happens, we’ll all say goodbye to financial planners.

5. Mortgage broker

Homebuyers have upgraded their transcription method. Nowadays, they do everything online, and the hope of mortgage brokers is now a pitiful one. Homebuyers don’t need a third-party anymore to get a mortgage loan. There are software and applications that can generate borrowers’ bank statement and other details that lenders need to give out a loan. Before ten years, technology will completely replace all mortgage brokers and the profession will cease to exist.

Conclusion

Technology will continue to be the driving force for the future. At the rate at which it’s advancing, it’ll push so many professions aside and automate many processes in the future.