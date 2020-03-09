Corrosion Protective Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

This XploreMR (XMR) report examines the ‘Corrosion Protective Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market in South Africa’ for the forecast period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights, pertaining to various segments of the corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.

Corrosion protective coatings are a type of coating system utilised by industries worldwide for protecting their products from degradation, caused due to moisture, salt spray, oxidation and a number of chemical-based occurrences that prove harmful to metals and alloys.

The corrosion protective coatings is categorised into polymer coatings and rubber linings. Rubber linings provides significant resistance against chemicals and abrasion and are preferred in chemical plant, coal power stations, mineral processing, etc. Furthermore, industrial surfaces and substrates require protection against deterioration due to mechanical, chemicals, and thermal load. In industrial enterprises wherein chemicals are processed, stored and transported, surfaces and walls of buildings and equipment requires to be effectively protected against corrosion. Acid proof lining provides the best solution for such requirements, as it increases durability of structures, provides abrasion resistance, and increases its visual appeal.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into two sections — by end use and by product type. The report analyses South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 tonnes).

The report begins with an overview of the global paints and coatings market, followed by market volume and value overview of the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market, appraising volume in ‘000 tonnes and value US$ Mn, followed by XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the market. Key trends are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal clear decision making insights.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1214

The subsequent sections highlight list of top clients/end users of corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining in South Africa by end user industry. The section also embraces detailed list of major ongoing and upcoming projects in South Africa and list of major engineering procurement and construction management (EPCM) companies active in South Africa. Installed base of equipment that requires corrosion protection coating has also been included to provide better understand existing opportunities in the market.

Further/following sections analyse the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market on the basis of end-use and product type, and present a forecast for the period 2016-2026. The market is segmented as follows:

By End Use Industry: Marine Industry Ballast Tanks Sea Water Intake Pipe Lining Transportation Industry Road Tanker Rail Tanker ISO Tanks Chemicals Industry Phosphoric Acid Processing Sulphuric Acid Processing Hydrochloric Acid Processing Chlorine Processing Caustic Soda Processing Mining & Metallurgy Industry Phosphate Mining & Processing Aluminium Mining & Processing Copper Mining & Processing Nickel Mining & Processing Gold Mining & Processing Steel Pickling & Processing Platinum Mining & Processing Uranium Mining & Processing Water Treatment Industry Desalination Sewage Treatment Process & Waste Water Oil & Gas Industry Power Generation Industry Others (Automotive, Construction etc.

By Product Type: Polymer Coatings Epoxy Polyurethane Alkyd Acrylic Fluoropolymer Vinyl Ester and Flake-filled Vinyl Ester Rubber Lining System Hard Rubber lining Systems Soft Rubber lining Systems Acid Proof Lining Ceramic & Carbon Brick Lining Tile Lining Thermoplastic Lining

To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as product-wise split and market split by end-use and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, XMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

Browse Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/report/1214/south-africa-corrosion-protective-coatings-and-acid-proof-lining-market

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the South African market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global and domestic companies that manufacture and supply coatings and linings. The report contains market share analysis by categorising companies into tier levels, based on their revenue. The report also includes profile of companies across the value chain i.e. raw material suppliers, manufacturers, suppliers/service providers and contractors.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows:

Raw Material Suppliers The Dow Chemical Company Ashland Inc. Croda International Plc. AMPA Plastics (AMPA Group)

Manufacturers BASF SE Akzo Nobel N.V. Jotun A/S E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Steuler KCH GmbH The Weir Group PLC. SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd. Corrocoat SA (Pty) Ltd Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd Flowcrete SA (PTY) Ltd REMA TIP TOP South Africa/Dunlop Industrial Products Pty Ltd POWDER-LAK (PTY) Ltd StonCor Africa (Pty) Ltd. WEBLOR AKS Lining Systems (Pty) Ltd Macbean Beier Plastics (PTY) Ltd Kal-Gard (Pty) Ltd Dura Seal

Service Providers/Suppliers/Contactors Bulldog Projects (PTY) Ltd Rand Sandblasting and Coatings (PTY) Ltd IAP International (Pty) Ltd. PUMBA LININGS J&J Rubber Linings (PTY) LTD Thermalloy (PTY) LTD

Research Institute The Corrosion Institute of South Africa

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1214/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

E-mail id- [email protected]