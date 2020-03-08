Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, Swot Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 The business intelligence study of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region. market segmentation includes demand for individual products and end-users in all countries in Asia Pacific.

The report includes an exhaustive value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report comprises drivers and restraints of the unsaturated polyester resin market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report comprises the study of opportunities in the unsaturated polyester resin market on the regional level.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the unsaturated polyester resin market in Asia Pacific. The report constitutes a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application has been analyzed based on attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive general attractiveness of the market. The report includes price trend analysis of raw materials (styrene, maleic anhydride, and ethylene glycol) and unsaturated polyester resin from 2014 to 2023.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further developed the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key participants operating in Asia Pacific. Key players profiled in the report include Changzhou New Solar Co., Ltd., Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., PT Justus Sakti Raya, PT Platinum Resins Indonesia, Showa Denko Singapore Pte Ltd., Singapore Highpolymer Chemical Products Pte Ltd., Thai Polyset Co., Ltd., Luxchem Corporation Berhad, PT. Arindo Pacific Chemicals, Pt. Pardik Jaya Chemicals, and Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments and acquisitions, and financial overview.

This report segments the unsaturated polyester resin market in Asia Pacific as follows:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market – Asia Pacific Product Segment Analysis

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

DCPD

Others (Including vinyl esters, terephthalic esters, etc.)

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market – Asia Pacific Application Analysis

Building & construction

Tanks & pipes

Electrical

Marine

Transport

Artificial stones

Others (Including aerospace, wind energy, etc.)

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market – Asia Pacific Country Analysis

China

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Each market player encompassed in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

