Television Broadcasting Services Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2028
Competitive Dynamics
The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with TV broadcast service providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include A&E Television Networks, LLC, AT & T, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, CANAL+ GROUP, CBS Interactive, Channel Four Television Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., 21st Century Fox, Comcast Corporation, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Heartland Media, LLC, RTL Group, Time Warner, Inc., Tivo Corporation, and Viacom International, Inc.
The television broadcasting markethas been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: GlobalTelevision Broadcasting ServicesMarket
By Delivery Platform
- Digital Terrestrial Broadcast
- Satellite Broadcast
- Cable Television Broadcasting Services
- Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)
- Over-the-top Television (OTT)
By Broadcaster Type
- Public
- Commercial
By Revenue Model
- Subscription
- Pay-per View
- On-demand
- Advertisement
- Digital Interactive Broadcasting
In addition, the report provides analysis of the television broadcasting market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East &Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
