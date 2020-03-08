Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2025
Assessment of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market
The recent study on the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market.
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market across different geographies such as:
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report includeCisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc.
The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented as below:
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software
- Traffic and Fleet Management
- Resource and Energy Monitoring
- Safety and Security
- Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware
- RFID Tags
- Beacon
- Screen/Display
- Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size
- Small-Mid-sized Organizations
- Large sized Organizations
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application
- Fleet
- Warehouse
- Freight
- Yard/ Dock
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market
The report addresses the following queries related to the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market
- How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
- How can the emerging players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market establish their foothold in the current Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market landscape?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- What is the projected value of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market in 2019?
- How can the emerging players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market solidify their position in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market?
