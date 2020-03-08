Electric Boats Market Sales and Demand Forecast

Electric Boats market report: A rundown

the demand for electric boats for tourism and recreational purposes.

Of late, solar hybrid electric boats are gaining popularity across the globe, owing to their environment friendly characteristics. Lithium Ion technology is also evolving in the global market. With numerous disadvantages associated with lead acid batteries, the demand for a better propulsion technology has led to the introduction of lithium ion batteries. These factors are expected to augment demand and sales of electric boats in the coming years.

Inherent advantages of electric boats to spur adoption in the global market

Electric boats – especially the pure electric category – are zero emission vehicles that are fuelled by electric power from large capacity batteries. Pure electric boats are being widely preferred in most of the countries due to their inherent capability to reduce pollution. On the other hand, hybrid boats incorporate a combination of power in the form of electricity and fuel from the diesel engine to drive propulsion. Hybrid boats are extremely fuel efficient and emit lower greenhouse gases than conventional boats. These advantages of electric boats are fuelling demand in the global market.

Performance analysis of the pure electric and hybrid boats categories reveals increased market acceptance

Of the two main types of electric boats, pure electric boats are expected to hold a large share of more than 85% in the global market through 2028. In terms of demand and growth rate, pure electric boats are expected to outshine hybrid boats in the coming decade. Growing consumer awareness of the need for eco-friendly transportation options is a key driver of growth in demand for electric boats. However, it will take a certain number of years before electric boats will be accepted as mainstream water transportation vehicles for purposes of recreation and other activities.

