Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market Development Analysis 2019-2028
In 2018, the market size of Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing .
This report studies the global market size of Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing market, the following companies are covered:
competition landscape of various key players in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market.
Various key players in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market manufacturer several products for the sequencing of DNA. The strengths and weakness of various companies have been covered in the report.
The report also focuses on the research methodology being adopted by researchers for the estimation of the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in different geographies.
Global Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Segmentation
Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Product Type
-
Sequencing Platforms
-
Sequencing Products
-
Kits and Reagents
-
Services
Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Technology
-
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
-
Pyro-Sequencing
-
Synthesis Sequencing (SBS)
-
Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)
-
Ligation Sequencing
-
Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing
-
Nano-Pore Sequencing
Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Application
-
Whole Tumor Genome Sequencing
-
Whole Tumor Exome Sequencing
-
Targeted Tumor Genome Profiling
-
Tumor Transcriptome Sequencing
-
Tumor-normal Comparisons
-
Others
Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by End User
-
Hospital Laboratories
-
Clinical Research Organizations
-
Diagnostic Laboratories
-
Others
Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Region
-
North America
-
Latin America
-
Europe
-
East Asia
-
South Asia
-
Oceania
-
Middle East & Africa
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
