B2B Telecommunication Market 2019 Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2025

Revenue from the media and entertainment segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period. The media and entertainment segment in the global B2B telecommunication market was estimated to be valued around US$ 5,500 Mn in 2016 and is likely to cross US$ 21,000 Mn by the end of 2026. This segment is predicted to register a CAGR of 14.7% between 2016 and 2026. Increasing adoption of cloud communication, unified communication and collaboration and VoIP solution by large enterprises in the media and entertainment sector is expected to significantly drive revenue growth of the global B2B telecommunication market during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the BFSI segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global B2B telecommunication market during the forecast period. However, the media and entertainment segment is anticipated to register high Y-O-Y growth rates throughout the period of forecast.

Regional performance analysis of the media and entertainment segment of the global B2B telecommunication market

In terms of value, North America is projected to be the most attractive market in the global B2B telecommunication market during the forecast period. The APEJ B2B telecommunication market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the assessment period. In terms of value, the U.S B2B telecommunication market is expected to fuel the growth of the North America B2B telecommunication market. The media and entertainment segment is anticipated to register high Y-O-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period in the North America B2B telecommunication market. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% by the end of the forecast period. In the APEJ region, the media and entertainment segment is expected to register a CAGR of 18.3% and is also likely to witness high growth rates till the end of 2026. Apart from these regions, the media and entertainment segment is likely to perform well in Western and Eastern Europe and Japan within the forecast period. In the MEA region, the retail segment and the media and entertainment segment are expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates through 2026.

