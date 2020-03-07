What exercises should be done on the gluteal muscles for a quick result

Performing what exercises to the maximum involves the buttocks. The technique of their execution. Useful tips and tricks.

Beautiful gluteal muscles are an unattainable dream of many people. Although, why is it unattainable? If you know how to pump up the buttocks and perform all the exercises correctly, you can quickly achieve the result. It is believed that classes for the stronger and weaker sex in relation to this part of the body vary greatly. Not at all. Exercises for pumping up the buttocks are perfect for both a guy and a girl. The main thing is to give them enough attention in training. The result will come quickly, believe me.

Sumo Squats

One of the best exercises is a sumo squat, which, by the way, is more suitable for a girl. But here, technology comes first. The lower the gluteal muscles descend, the more they are connected to work. On the other hand, this execution increases the risk of injury. Therefore, before pumping up the muscles of the buttocks, do not be lazy to understand the technique of exercise and take into account several rules:

legs should be placed as wide as possible (especially for the girl), the back should be straight (rounding is contraindicated). A slight forward inclination is allowed to maintain normal balance;

watch your knees – they should not protrude beyond the socks. Otherwise, injury is guaranteed;

do not work too fast – exercises should be smooth and well-adjusted. Note that the gluteal muscles should fall below the parallel (this is how they are pumped best). In this case, first of all, focus on your health. If it allows, drop to a minimum.

This type of exercise is performed with weighting (usually with a barbell), so the ideal place is the gym. If you want to pump up the buttocks at home (and also quickly), then you can use any of the exercises below.

Lunges

If a beginner does not know how to build legs and buttocks, he starts with lunges. This is logical. The peculiarity of this exercise is simplicity and accessibility, therefore it will be perfect for a girl and completely perfect. The advantage is that lunges perfectly pump buttocks, muscles literally “burn” after approaching.

For greater effectiveness, lunges are best done after squats that allow you to stretch your muscles perfectly. In this case, the energy of the exercise will not be directed to stretching, but to the effective study of the main groups. In addition to the buttocks, the back of the thigh and quadriceps are perfectly worked out here. As a result, along with a beautiful booty, you can quickly “trim” your legs.

Exercise can be performed in a variety of variations. Some do it in Smith (while exercising in the gym), someone with dumbbells. The second option is preferable, especially if training takes place at home.

Deadlift

If you ask a professional how to pump your buttocks, he will definitely recommend deadlift. In terms of effectiveness, this type of exercise is inferior to its predecessors, but this does not mean that you need to forget about it at all. As a tool, you can use dumbbells or a barbell (which will be more comfortable). Of course, the first option is more suitable for the girl.

When performing this exercise, the buttocks get a tremendous load, and therefore pumped very quickly. Regular execution of deadlift allows you to achieve maximum muscle bulge. In addition, the back thigh (biceps) takes over part of the load, which makes the transition from legs to buttocks even more ideal.

Pelvic lift

This type of exercise is insulating, but it is very convenient for training at home and is perfect for a girl. When lifting the body, make sure that the shoulder blades and socks remain on the floor. Tearing off the heel cover is allowed. But again, to complicate the exercise, socks are allowed to be torn off – this will further strengthen the calves of the legs. Over time, you can complicate the technique and do the exercise with only one foot.

Foot back

The starting position here is on all fours. Mandatory conditions – maximum concentration on the gluteal muscles and a flat back. When doing the exercise, try to look a little ahead (it is easier to keep the vertebrae level). Next, alternately raise your legs.

In general, there are several options for this exercise. Leading back legs can be performed not only on all fours, but also with the help of simulators or free weights. The advantage is the ability to quickly give relief to the “fifth point” and load it well.

Hyperextension

This exercise should be performed on a special simulator, so at home you will have to find a replacement. In the gym, there are two possible options – on a regular inclined bench (classic version) or on a bench of a horizontal type. The advantage of this exercise is the study of not only the buttocks, but also the biceps of the thigh. To achieve maximum effect, try to round the lower back a little during training – this will remove unnecessary stress from the extensors.

Leg curl

As in the previous exercise, you can not do without a special simulator. The peculiarity of bending the legs while lying is its insulating essence. In this case, not so much the gluteal muscles as the back of the thigh and calves are studied. Regular bending allows you to slightly extend and expand the femoral part, make the leg muscles perfect and highlight the buttocks. The best time to exercise is the end of the workout (at the end of the main exercises).

When doing leg curls, keep in mind a few tips: