Trends in the Ready To Use Polyphenols Market 2019-2022

The report presents a detailed profile of the key players in the market such as Naturex, Indena S.P.A., Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities, Frutarom Ltd., Martin Bauer Group, and Diana Naturals. Naturex led the competitive hierarchy of the global polyphenols market, with a market share of about 35%. The market is highly concentrated, with the next two players following Naturex accounting for 45% of the market between them, resulting in a market share of 80% for the top three players.

Segmentation by Application

Functional foods

Functional beverages

Dietary supplements

Others (coloring agents and cosmetics)

Segmentation by Product

Apple

Green tea

Grape seed

Others (cocoa, pomegranate, and olive)

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Research Methodology of Polyphenols Market Report

The global Polyphenols market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Polyphenols market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Polyphenols market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.