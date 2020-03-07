Smart Mining Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2024
Smart Mining Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
Global Smart Mining Market by Companies:
The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Smart Mining market. Key companies listed in the report are:
Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players in the smart mining market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Navigation Limited, HEXAGON, STONE THREE MINING PTY LTD, SYMBOTICWARE INC., Alastri, IntelliSense.io, ABB Ltd., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Joy Global Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Alcatel-Lucent. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments
Smart Mining Market: By Automated Equipment
- Excavators
- Load Haul Dump
- Drillers & Breakers
- Robotic Truck
- Other Automated Equipment
Smart Mining Market: By Hardware Component
- Sensors
- RFID Tags
- Intelligent Systems
- Others
Smart Mining Market: By Software Solutions
- Logistics Software
- Data And Operation Management Software
- Safety And Security Systems
- Connectivity Solutions
- Analytics Solutions
- Remote Management Solutions
- Asset Management Solutions
Smart Mining Market: By Services
- Support And Maintenance
- System Integration And Implementation Services
- Automated Equipment Training Services
- Consulting Services
Smart Mining Market: By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
