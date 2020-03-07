Smart Mining Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2024

Smart Mining Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the smart mining market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Navigation Limited, HEXAGON, STONE THREE MINING PTY LTD, SYMBOTICWARE INC., Alastri, IntelliSense.io, ABB Ltd., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Joy Global Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Alcatel-Lucent. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments

Smart Mining Market: By Automated Equipment

Excavators

Load Haul Dump

Drillers & Breakers

Robotic Truck

Other Automated Equipment

Smart Mining Market: By Hardware Component

Sensors

RFID Tags

Intelligent Systems

Others

Smart Mining Market: By Software Solutions

Logistics Software

Data And Operation Management Software

Safety And Security Systems

Connectivity Solutions

Analytics Solutions

Remote Management Solutions

Asset Management Solutions

Smart Mining Market: By Services

Support And Maintenance

System Integration And Implementation Services

Automated Equipment Training Services

Consulting Services

Smart Mining Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



