Montan Wax Market Outlook Analysis by 2026

By Market Players:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein function and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global montan wax market by segmenting it in terms of function and end-use industry. Segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for montan wax in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for montan wax in individual function and end-use industry segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global montan wax market are ROMONTA GmbH, Clariant, Mayur Dyes & Chemicals Corporation, S. KATO & CO., Yunphos, Poth Hille, Frank B. Ross Co., Inc., Völpker Special Products GmbH, FIRST SOURCE WORLDWIDE, LLC., AmeriLubes, L.L.C., Carmel Industries, Parchvale Ltd., MÜNZING Corporation, and ALTANA. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the montan wax market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on function and end-use industry segments. Size and forecast of each major function and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key market players were reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent growth trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Montan Wax Market, by Function

Emulsions

Lubricants

Thickening Agents

Release Agents

Coating Agents

Nucleating Agents

Dispersants

Others (including Slip Agents and Anti-corroding Agents)

Global Montan Wax Market, by End-use Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Rubbers

Plastics

Electricals

Wax Polishes

Machinery

Agriculture & Forestry

Leather & Textile

Others (including Metal, Wood, and Stone)

Global Montan Wax Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the montan wax market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players operating in the global montan wax market

List of prominent factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the montan wax market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook for the global montan wax market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces Analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

