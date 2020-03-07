Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) .

This report studies the global market size of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) market, the following companies are covered:

Key Segments Covered

By product type, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

RIBCs Metal Paperboard Plastic Composite

FIBCs Flexitanks Bags



By material, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

Metal & Paperboard

Plastic LDPE/LLDPE HDPE Polypropylene PVC



By capacity, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

RIBCs Up to 1,000 L 1,000 to 1,500 L Above 1,500 L

FIBCs Up to 500 KG 500 to 1,000 KG 1,000 to 1,500 KG Above 1,500 KG



By content type, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

Fluid

Solid

By end use, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

Industrial Chemicals Hazardous Non-hazardous

Petroleum & Lubricants

Paints, Inks, & Dyes

Food & Beverage

Waste Disposal

Building & Construction

Others

By region, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia Japan South Korea China

South Asia Thailand Indonesia India Malaysia Rest of South Asia

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey Northern Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Oceania Australia New Zealand



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.